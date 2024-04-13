Letter: Not lucky we live Hawaii thanks to urbanization

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I recently moved back to Honolulu after having been gone for six years — I missed the islands! Being away for this long and returning, you notice things. Why are bicyclists allowed on our 36-inch wide sidewalks with pedestrians? Hardly anyone uses the bike lanes and cars are routinely running red lights now. Not one, not two, but at least three will run a red. By the time your foot enters the crosswalk, the red caution hand is already flashing.

I live and work in town and at least once a week I have to ask a homeless person to roll out of the way so I can get past the entry gate into my apartment. Graffiti is now more widespread and our sidewalk shoulders are dingy and overgrown.

There was a time when people used to say, “Lucky you live Hawaii.” They don’t say it anymore. Now I know why.

Robert Lui

Moiliili

