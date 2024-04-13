comscore Letter: Transgender athletes should have own league | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Transgender athletes should have own league

  Today
  Updated 12:36 a.m.

Regarding transgender athletes, I think the solution is actually pretty easy and straightforward: Create a league or leagues that only transgender athletes can compete in. Read more

