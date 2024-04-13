Letter: Transgender athletes should have own league

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding transgender athletes, I think the solution is actually pretty easy and straightforward: Create a league or leagues that only transgender athletes can compete in. Every athlete could express themselves in their own individual way. I know for myself, I probably would watch televised games featuring such leagues.

Paul Slowik

Kahului

