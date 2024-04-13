comscore Jury finds man guilty of murder and arson in Pearl City case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Jury finds man guilty of murder and arson in Pearl City case

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM Scott DeAngelo was found guilty of murder Friday in the killing of his roommate Demond Cox in 2022. Cox’s mother, Quameca Scott, hugged her son’s advocate Friday while his brother Courtney Cox, right, shook hands with Deputy Prosecutor Kyle Mesa after the ruling.

    LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Scott DeAngelo was found guilty of murder Friday in the killing of his roommate Demond Cox in 2022. Cox’s mother, Quameca Scott, hugged her son’s advocate Friday while his brother Courtney Cox, right, shook hands with Deputy Prosecutor Kyle Mesa after the ruling.

  • LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM Deputy Public Defender Titiimaea Taase, right, and Scott David De­Angelo looked at jurors as they were polled in Friday’s verdict.

    LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Deputy Public Defender Titiimaea Taase, right, and Scott David De­Angelo looked at jurors as they were polled in Friday’s verdict.

The Circuit Court jury convicted the 34-year-old mechanic, originally from Naples, Fla., of second- degree murder in the death of Demond Cox, a mechanical engineer, and first-degree arson for starting the apartment fire that the state said was used to cover up the murder. Read more

Previous Story
Commercial boat operators to get full access to Maui’s Mala Wharf

Scroll Up