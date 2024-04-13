Officials urge caution after dengue case is confirmed in Haleiwa

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Health officials are urging vigilance after another case of travel-related dengue was reported in Haleiwa on Oahu’s North Shore.

The state Department of Health is concerned because dense populations of mosquitoes that spread the dengue virus were found around the Haleiwa resident’s home and surrounding area.

Additionally, the area around Haleiwa Harbor, where the case was reported, has high traffic of visitors and tourists.

“We investigate these cases right away, even when they’re suspected, and on investigation found for this particular case, conditions that could increase the risk of transmission,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said Friday. “We wanted to urge the public to take additional precautions to protect themselves, particularly in this area around the Haleiwa boat harbor.”

The Haleiwa case was reported Thursday, just days after another travel-related case was reported on Oahu.

Health officials did not disclose what part of the island that case was in, or for two previous cases this year, including one reported on Oahu in January and another reported on Maui in February.

The dengue virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. The virus passes from an infected person to mosquito to person.

While Hawaii is home to the Aedes albopictus mosquito, which can carry dengue, DOH said the disease is not established in the state and that cases are currently only seen in travelers.

Since Jan. 1, 2023, there have been 10 travel-related cases reported in Hawaii. Of those 10 cases, five had traveled to Central or South America, and five had traveled to Asia.

Matt Kurano, head of DOH’s vector control branch, said teams have already treated the area to reduce the number of mosquitoes, and will continue to monitor it over the next 14 days and take additional measures as needed.

When teams first got out of the car for this initial site assessment, he said, “we were getting landed on by these Aedes mosquitoes.”

Given the proximity to the boat harbor and beach park, where people are walking around in beach clothes, and in some cases no shirts, DOH felt the risk profile was higher. The recent, heavy rain also increases the opportunity for mosquitoes to breed.

DOH is urging the public, especially in Haleiwa, to protect themselves from mosquito bites with approved repellents or protective clothing, and to remove sources of standing water that serve as potential breeding sites for mosquito eggs.

Teams are going door to door to talk to residents within radius of the confirmed case about dengue, offering free inspections. Notices about recommended precautions will also be posted in the Haleiwa boat harbor area.

“We’re really asking the public for their cooperation and kokua,” said Kurano. “The smallest things that people can do, walking around after this heavy rain event (Friday), there’s going to be a lot of standing water in buckets and in bromeliads and in boat covers. We need everybody going around and dumping those things out.”

Symptoms of dengue include the sudden onset of fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches, which typically last two to seven days. Although life-threatening illnesses can occur, most people recover after about a week.

DOH urges those who come down with symptoms in the area to seek care from their health care provider.

Kemble said those who have had a prior dengue infection may be at higher risk of more severe illness.

“If you know that you’ve had it before, you would want to be particularly careful,” she said.

The best prevention when traveling is to take precautions from getting bitten by mosquitoes, whether through approved repellents or covering up with long sleeves and pants.

Dengue outbreaks occur in many parts of the world, including Central and South America; Asia, including the Philippines; the Middle East; Africa; some Pacific islands, including the U.S. territories of American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands and Palau; and in the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico.

Anyone who travels to an area with dengue is at risk for infection, the DOH said, so four to weeks prior to travel, it is important to review country-specific guidance on dengue risk and prevention measures.

—

What you should know about dengue

>> Dengue viruses are spread to people through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito.

>> Symptoms of dengue include the sudden onset of fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches, which typically last two to seven days. Most people recover after about a week.

>> Symptoms can be mild or severe. Symptoms of dengue can become severe within a few hours and should be considered a medical emergency.

>> Infants and pregnant women are at higher risk of severe illness.

>> Travelers returning to the U.S. from an area with risk of dengue should take steps to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks to help prevent the spread of the virus.

>> The last confirmed case of locally acquired dengue in Hawaii was in 2016 on Hawaii island.

>> Visit 808ne.ws/3JkzaPj to learn of more ways to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

Tips for preventing mosquito bites

>> Cover up with loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants or use approved EPA-registered repellents to help prevent mosquito bites.

>> Be especially cautious at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

>> Eliminate potential breeding sites. Remove sources of standing water (empty out flowerpots, used tires, trash containers).

>> If traveling, visit CDC’s 808ne.ws/49Cs0Rc.