comscore Officials urge caution after dengue case is confirmed in Haleiwa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Officials urge caution after dengue case is confirmed in Haleiwa

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

The state Department of Health is concerned because dense populations of mosquitoes that spread the dengue virus were found around the Haleiwa resident’s home and surrounding area. Read more

