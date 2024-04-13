comscore Hawaii baseball suffers blowout with 1 bad inning at UCSB | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii baseball suffers blowout with 1 bad inning at UCSB

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today
  Updated 12:34 a.m.
  Hawaii'sRandy Abshier delivers a pitch on March 23.

On a windy Friday afternoon, the UC Santa Barbara baseball team breezed to an 8-2 victory over Hawaii at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium on the UCSB campus. Read more

