Hawaii splits doubleheader in softball

The Rainbow Wahine softball team split its doubleheader on Friday in Riverside, Calif., winning the first game 8-5 before losing the second game 7-5.

In the first game, Hawaii fell behind 4-0 after three innings before getting on the board with one in the fourth and four in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead. After Riverside tied it 5-5 in the bottom half. UH went ahead with two in the sixth and an insurance run in the seventh. Mya’Liah Bethea blasted solo home runs in the fifth and seventh innings for Hawaii, and Chloe Borges drove in three runs on an RBI double in the fourth and a two-run single in the fifth.

Hawaii stayed hot to open the second game, exploding for five runs in the first inning powered by a grand slam by Borges. But from there it was all Riverside, as the Highlanders scored seven unanswered runs to flip the script on Hawaii from the first game. After scoring one run in the second, the Highlanders scored five runs in the fourth to take the lead, then added an insurance run in the fifth.

Heptathletes lead Hawaii at Brian Clay

Sammie Gordon continued her strong showing in the heptathlon, leading the Rainbow Wahine track and field team on the second day of the Brian Clay Invitational on Friday in Azusa, Calif.

Gordon moved up to second all-time with 5,295 points to become just the fifth in school history to eclipse the 5,000-point mark in the event. On Friday, she matched the UH heptathlon record in the long jump with a jump of 19 feet, 0.75 inches, also good for the 10th-best mark in the event in program history. Gordon finished second in her group.

Anna Marx also had a strong showing in the event, finishing seventh in her group with a score of 4,748 points. Her total is good for eighth best in program history. Catherine Touchette also cracked the top 10 in UH history with a score of 4,782 points, good for ninth all-time. On Friday, she shattered her program record for the heptathlon 800m by over four seconds, clocking a time of 2:13.42. Grace Blanchette posted 4,542 points to finish fourth in her group.

Hawaii also got a win from Hallee Mohr in the discus throw, as Mohr posted a distance of 182-2, a personal best and the second-best distance in UH history. She also is the best thrower in the Big West this season as the only athlete to throw over 50 meters in the event.

—

BRYAN CLAY INVITATIONAL

Friday

At Azusa, Calif.

Women’s Heptathlon

Group C

1. Alix Still, Vanderbilt 5471; 2. Samantha Gordon, Hawaii 5295; 3. Emily Swanson, Sioux Falls 5216; 4. Naiuri Krein, Washburn 5177; 5. Madison Murray, Vanderbilt 5164; 6. Maude Leveillé, Sherbrooke 5039; 7. Marta Sivina, Vanderbilt 4996; 8. Robin Selkirk, London Western 4901; 9. Valeria Paez-Rueda, Nevada 4893; 10. Elle Thorson, North Dakota 4742

Group D

1. Brooklynn Gould, Embry-Riddle 5157; 2. Taylor Savolt, Fort Hays St. 5092; 3. Whitney Morrison, Montana 4928; 4. Ellie Lengerich, Indianapolis 4861; 5. Maggie Remsberg, Fort Hays St. 4769; 6. Brooke Stayner, Montana 4765; 7. Anna Marx, Hawaii 4748; 7. Miranda Lauvstad, Minnesota State 4748; 9. Catherine Touchette, Hawaii 4742; 10. Eliana Coburn, Sacramento St. 4720.

Group F

1. Olivia Keller, St. Thomas (Minn.) 4758; 2. Eucabeth Kivikangas, North Dakota 4732; 3. Jazzmine Davis, UC Irvine 4706; 4. Grace Blanchette, Hawaii 4542; 5. Payton Phillips, Pittsburg St. 4539; 6. Jacqi Rae, Minnesota-Duluth 4371; 7. Hannah Chang, Seattle Pacific 4346; 8. Laura Sangiacomo, UC Irvine 4253; 9. Isabella Vally, UC Santa Barbara 4211; 10. Kayla Beach, Air Force 4199

Women’s Hammer Throw

1. Rebecca Hazelet, Southern Utah 59.35m (194’8”); 2. Hannah Blood, Grand Canyon 58.96m (193’5”); 3. Alyssa Walls, Grand Canyon 58.21m (190’11”); 4. Allison Stigarll, North Texas 57.19m (187’7”); 5. Katie Weldy, Hillsdale 55.97m (183’7”); 6. Montserrat Montanes i Arbo, Hawaii 54.87m (180’0”); 7. Anna Holland, UC-Colo. Spgs. 52.21m (171’3”); 8. Bella Hall, British Columbia 51.98m (170’6”); 9. Jessica Jericoff, Southern Utah 51.78m (169’10”); 10. Katie Sayles, Hillsdale 50.95m (167’2”).

Women’s Discus Throw

1. Hallee Mohr, Hawaii 55.53m (182’2”); 2. Emma Ljungberg, Sparet 54.69m (179’5”); 3. Daniella Persson, Sparet 52.59m (172’6”); 4. Emily Malouf, Unattached 50.11m (164’5”); 5. Morgan Blackburn, Southern Utah 49.62m (162’9”); 6. Onome Ogbeni Grand Canyon 47.41m (155’6”); 7. Rejoice Agbewodie, Central Arizona 46.17m (151’5”); 8. Katie Potts, Western Washington 44.59m (146’3”); 9. Anessa Chirgwin, Point Loma 44.12m (144’9”); 10. Liza Lap, Houston Christian 44.04m (144’6”).

Women’s 10,000