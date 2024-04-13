comscore Hawaii splits doubleheader in softball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii splits doubleheader in softball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

The Rainbow Wahine softball team split its doubleheader on Friday in Riverside, Calif., winning the first game 8-5 before losing the second game 7-5. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – April 12, 2024
Next Story
Television and radio – April 13, 2024

Scroll Up