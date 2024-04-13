Scoreboard – April 13, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium. (UHH has 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.)

OIA East: Moanalua at Castle, 11 a.m.;

Kaiser vs. Roosevelt, 3 p.m. at Stevenson Middle School field; Kailua vs. Farrington, 3 p.m. at Lanakila District Park.

OIA West: Mililani at Aiea, 3 p.m.; Waipahu vs. Nanakuli, 4 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park; Pearl City vs. Leilehua, 5:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional

Park.

OIA Division II: Kapolei at Waianae; Kaimuki a McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Grand Canyon vs. Hawaii; Portland vs. Grand Canyon; Chaminade vs. Hawaii, times TBD at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

JUDO

OIA: Eastern Division Tournament, 10:30 a.m. at Moanalua.

OIA: Western Division Tournament, 10:30 a.m. at Waipahu.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park Field.

ILH: Varsity I, Punahou at Kamehameha, 2 p.m.

OIA East: Kahuku vs. Roosevelt, 3 p.m. at Stevenson Intermediate School field.

OIA West: Mililani at Kapolei; Campbell at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Farrington at Waialua; Kalaheo at Waipahu; Aiea at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

OIA: Team Championship, 9 a.m. at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex at CORP.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Yamamoto Invitational, 2 p.m. at Mililani; Walter Thompson Invitational, 2 p.m. at

Roosevelt.

WATER POLO

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

ILH girls: Varsity I, Kamehameha at Punahou, 2:30 p.m. Varsity II, Kamehameha at

Punahou, 1:30 p.m.

OIA girls: Kahuku vs. Mililani, 2 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kapolei, 3:05 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

SUNDAY

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Portland vs. Grand Canyon, noon; Chaminade vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m.;

Grand Canyon vs. Hawaii, 6:30 p.m. Matches at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park Field

WATER POLO

ILH GIRLS

Varsity Girls I

Mid-Pacific 7, ‘Iolani 6

Goal Scorers—MPI: Maya Deguzman 3, Hoapili Kukea-Shultz 2, Lexi Roberts, Kendall Clark. Iol: Alexi Sueoka 3, Camden Schopler, Mayasol Camp, Kyra Lurito.

Varsity Girls II

Le Jardin 13, ‘Iolani II 0

Goal Scorers—LJA: Ha’aipo Kanoa-Wong 5, Eden Stice-Waqainabete 4, Siena Settle 2, Emery Dill, Zoe Wiechmann.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH BOYS

Friday

Kamehameha def. ‘Iolani 24-26, 25-23, 28- 26, 25-20

Punahou def. Hawaii Baptist 25-17, 25-20, 26-28, 25-17

BASEBALL

OIA DIVISION II

Kahuku 6, Kalaheo 1

Friday

At Kahuku District Park

W—Diezel Kamoku.

Leading Hitters—Kalh: Benjamin Taylor 2-3, run. Kah: Cayden Castillo 2-3, run, RBI; Malakai Vendiola 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Kai Wolsey 2-3, run, RBI.