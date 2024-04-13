Sports | TV Radio Scoreboard – April 13, 2024 Today Updated 11:20 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium. (UHH has 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.) OIA East: Moanalua at Castle, 11 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Roosevelt, 3 p.m. at Stevenson Middle School field; Kailua vs. Farrington, 3 p.m. at Lanakila District Park. OIA West: Mililani at Aiea, 3 p.m.; Waipahu vs. Nanakuli, 4 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park; Pearl City vs. Leilehua, 5:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park. OIA Division II: Kapolei at Waianae; Kaimuki a McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m. BEACH VOLLEYBALL College: Grand Canyon vs. Hawaii; Portland vs. Grand Canyon; Chaminade vs. Hawaii, times TBD at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. JUDO OIA: Eastern Division Tournament, 10:30 a.m. at Moanalua. OIA: Western Division Tournament, 10:30 a.m. at Waipahu. SOFTBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park Field. ILH: Varsity I, Punahou at Kamehameha, 2 p.m. OIA East: Kahuku vs. Roosevelt, 3 p.m. at Stevenson Intermediate School field. OIA West: Mililani at Kapolei; Campbell at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Farrington at Waialua; Kalaheo at Waipahu; Aiea at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m. TENNIS OIA: Team Championship, 9 a.m. at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex at CORP. TRACK AND FIELD OIA: Yamamoto Invitational, 2 p.m. at Mililani; Walter Thompson Invitational, 2 p.m. at Roosevelt. WATER POLO Big West women: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. ILH girls: Varsity I, Kamehameha at Punahou, 2:30 p.m. Varsity II, Kamehameha at Punahou, 1:30 p.m. OIA girls: Kahuku vs. Mililani, 2 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kapolei, 3:05 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. SUNDAY BEACH VOLLEYBALL College: Portland vs. Grand Canyon, noon; Chaminade vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m.; Grand Canyon vs. Hawaii, 6:30 p.m. Matches at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. SOFTBALL College: doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park Field WATER POLO ILH GIRLS Varsity Girls I Mid-Pacific 7, ‘Iolani 6 Goal Scorers—MPI: Maya Deguzman 3, Hoapili Kukea-Shultz 2, Lexi Roberts, Kendall Clark. Iol: Alexi Sueoka 3, Camden Schopler, Mayasol Camp, Kyra Lurito. Varsity Girls II Le Jardin 13, ‘Iolani II 0 Goal Scorers—LJA: Ha’aipo Kanoa-Wong 5, Eden Stice-Waqainabete 4, Siena Settle 2, Emery Dill, Zoe Wiechmann. VOLLEYBALL ILH BOYS Friday Kamehameha def. ‘Iolani 24-26, 25-23, 28- 26, 25-20 Punahou def. Hawaii Baptist 25-17, 25-20, 26-28, 25-17 BASEBALL OIA DIVISION II Kahuku 6, Kalaheo 1 Friday At Kahuku District Park W—Diezel Kamoku. Leading Hitters—Kalh: Benjamin Taylor 2-3, run. Kah: Cayden Castillo 2-3, run, RBI; Malakai Vendiola 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Kai Wolsey 2-3, run, RBI. Previous Story Television and radio – April 13, 2024