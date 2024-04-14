Letter: Fish more valuable in reefs than aquariums

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources and the Board of Land and Natural Resources are considering allowing aquarium collecting. Read more

The Hawaii tour boat indus- try generates approximately $200 million in revenue and employs more than 2,000 people. This does not count tourists who could easily go to places where they better care for ocean wildlife.

I have heard visitors complain about how few fish there are here compared to what they used to see.

DLNR estimates the aquarium fish trade generates less than $25,000 for the government and costs the taxpayers $500,000 per year to manage.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has calculated the total value of Hawaiian coral reef ecosystems at $37.57 billion. The sold fish are algae-eating fish that protect coral reefs. The aquarium trade has already eliminated an estimated 80% of the reef fish in Hawaii.

Coral reefs and fish are extremely important to Hawaii’s people and way of life. Snorkeling and diving also benefit mental health.

Charlotte McLaughlin

Kihei, Maui

