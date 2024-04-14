comscore Letter: Report on arts, less on strife and sports | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Report on arts, less on strife and sports

  Devyn Park's "Wild Guava," a risograph print, is seen at the Honolulu Printmakers annual juried show on Bethel Street.

    Devyn Park’s “Wild Guava,” a risograph print, is seen at the Honolulu Printmakers annual juried show on Bethel Street.

I was encouraged by Thursday’s editorial reminding the state to preserve the Honolulu arts district in ongoing redevelopment projects (“Don’t drain Bethel Block’s artsy spirit,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, April 11). Read more

