Editorial | Letters Letter: Report on arts, less on strife and sports Today Updated 12:05 a.m.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Devyn Park's "Wild Guava," a risograph print, is seen at the Honolulu Printmakers annual juried show on Bethel Street.

I was encouraged by Thursday's editorial reminding the state to preserve the Honolulu arts district in ongoing redevelopment projects ("Don't drain Bethel Block's artsy spirit," Star-Advertiser, Our View, April 11).

However, I find it ironic that the Honolulu Star-Advertiser stopped reporting on arts activities in that area several months ago. The media seem to think that readers are only interested in conflict, sports and food. The arts offer inspiration, imagination and thought. We readers seek positivity.

Arlene G. Woo
Punchbowl