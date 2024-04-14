Letter: Report on arts, less on strife and sports

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was encouraged by Thursday’s editorial reminding the state to preserve the Honolulu arts district in ongoing redevelopment projects (“Don’t drain Bethel Block’s artsy spirit,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, April 11). Read more

I was encouraged by Thursday’s editorial reminding the state to preserve the Honolulu arts district in ongoing redevelopment projects (“Don’t drain Bethel Block’s artsy spirit,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, April 11).

However, I find it ironic that the Honolulu Star-Advertiser stopped reporting on arts activities in that area several months ago. The media seem to think that readers are only interested in conflict, sports and food. The arts offer inspiration, imagination and thought. We readers seek positivity.

Arlene G. Woo

Punchbowl

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter