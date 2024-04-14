Letter: Stop playing around, restrict game rooms

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a resident and advocate for Downtown-Chinatown, I stand in firm support of Honolulu City Council Bills 57 and 58 to address the pervasive issue of illegal game rooms in our community. Read more

As a resident and advocate for Downtown-Chinatown, I stand in firm support of Honolulu City Council Bills 57 and 58 to address the pervasive issue of illegal game rooms in our community. For too long, these establishments have fueled criminal activities, such as narcotics sales and human trafficking, endangering public safety.

Despite residents’ diligent reports to authorities, prosecutions remain scarce, embolden- ing organized crime to persist. It is imperative that we hold property owners accountable for any illegal activities on their premises, implement incentives for public reporting and impose strict penalties on offenders.

Passing these bills is essential for safeguarding the safety and livelihood of Downtown-Chinatown residents and businesses. Additionally, I urge the adoption of Resolution 23-228 to empower law enforcement agencies in combating illegal game rooms effectively.

Together, let us move forward toward a safer and thriving Downtown-Chinatown community.

Ernest Caravalho

Chinatown

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter