More Ocean Safety sector resolutions introduced

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  A City and County lifeguard stands watch at Sandy Beach on April 2.

    A City and County lifeguard stands watch at Sandy Beach on April 2.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s previously stated plan to create a new and independent city Department of Ocean Safety through executive action is taking shape. Read more

