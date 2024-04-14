comscore Surf’s up … but maybe not for Hawaii’s public schools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Surf’s up … but maybe not for Hawaii’s public schools

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

State lawmakers are considering a bill to promote and support surfing as an interscholastic sport, but only with minuscule funding after the same bill was deemed unnecessary last year. Read more

