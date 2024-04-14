Value-added product development center opens in Wahiawa

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Volunteer Don Maruyama, second from left, led VIPs and lawmakers on a tour of the kitchen facilities inside the new Value-Added Production Development Center on Friday in Wahiawa.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center features new kitchen facilities. The food manufacturing and education center is targeting growth of the agriculture industry and entrepreneurial community through educating students and the community.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Poni Askew, co-owner of Hawaiian Vinegars and Spice, passed out samples Friday at the grand opening of the Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center.