Value-added product development center opens in Wahiawa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Value-added product development center opens in Wahiawa

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Volunteer Don Maruyama, second from left, led VIPs and lawmakers on a tour of the kitchen facilities inside the new Value-Added Production Development Center on Friday in Wahiawa.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center features new kitchen facilities. The food manufacturing and education center is targeting growth of the agriculture industry and entrepreneurial community through educating students and the community.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Poni Askew, co-owner of Hawaiian Vinegars and Spice, passed out samples Friday at the grand opening of the Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center.

A partnership between Leeward Community College and the state, the 33,000-square-foot educational facility features state-of-the-art equipment, including wet and dry kitchens, a high pressure processing chamber, an allergen kitchen, and storage and packaging areas. Read more

