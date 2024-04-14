No. 2 Hawaii sends off coach Cole, seniors with another unbeaten Big West season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Head coach Maureen Cole, with lei, who will retire after the season, gathered her players on Saturday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Senior Alba Bonamusa Boix scored on a penalty shot.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH’s Jordan Wedderburn, left, got her head grabbed as she competed with a UC Santa Barbara player during Saturday’s home finale at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Center.