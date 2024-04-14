No. 2 Hawaii sends off coach Cole, seniors with another unbeaten Big West season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii women’s water polo coach Maureen Cole went out in style Saturday, and it was a spread-the-wealth mentality that made it possible.

No. 2 Hawaii had eight players account for the team’s nine first-half goals in a 12-3 victory over No. 16 UC Santa Barbara in the home finale at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Cole, a Punahou School graduate, announced her retirement in November after 13 years leading the program.

“We’ve come a long way,” said Cole, who previously served as a UH assistant for five seasons. “I just feel really thankful for all the relationships, the little part I’ve played. Developing strong, compassionate, amazing women.”

Rainbow Wahine associate head coach James Robinson will take over for Cole.

Hawaii claimed the outright Big West title with Saturday’s triumph and completed the program’s third perfect run through the conference regular season, joining the 2018 and 2022 squads.

Cole has guided the Rainbow Wahine to six Big West regular-season titles, four tournament crowns and four NCAA Tournament appearances.

Hawaii seniors Alba Bonamusa Boix, Lucia Gomez de la Puente, Emma Gurasich and Lot Stertefeld were honored after the game.

“It was an awesome game. It was really amazing to be a part of Mo’s journey this year,” said Gurasich, a graduate transfer from La Salle. “We prepared really well for this game and that’s pretty clear.”

Said Stertefeld: “It’s sad to see her leave, but I think she has a lot of cool things planned and I’m happy for her.”

Hawaii (19-3, 7-0 Big West) took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter on a power-play goal by Stertefeld at 7:21, a goal by Bia Mantellato Dias at 3:54 and Roni Perlman’s power-play goal at 0:07.

“It’s always good to start with a goal in the first minute of the game,” Stertefeld said. “Maybe it set the pace, maybe not, but it was a good start.”

Hawaii, which also had two shots go off the post, outshot its Big West opponents 33-4 in the first quarter.

The Rainbow Wahine went up 9-1 at halftime on goals by Agatha Weston (7:32), Morgan Rios (4:45), Perlman (3:43), Bonamusa Boix (3:05; penalty shot), Gomez de la Puente (0:49; power play) and Esmee Roijen (0:21).

UC Santa Barbara (14-13, 1-5) broke through on Leigh Lyter’s goal with two seconds to go in the half.

“They came out firing,” Cole said. “The first quarter we looked a little bit slow, but our defense was very, very solid. We picked up the pace in the second quarter.”

Hawaii goalie Daisy Logtens made seven saves before halftime. Gurasich replaced her in the second half.

The Rainbow Wahine’s Mantellato Dias scored at 4:53 of the third quarter to extend the lead to 10-1.

In the fourth, Hawaii’s Bernadette Doyle (3:57; power play) and Allegra Childs (2:07) scored goals. UCSB’s Christina Mullane (3:39) and Emily Ferguson (2:32) scored power-play goals.

UC Santa Barbara coach Serela Kay was a UH associate head coach in 2013 and 2014 under Cole. The pair were teammates on UCLA’s 2000 national championship team.

“She’s a really competitive person and has done a really nice job building the program here,” Kay said of Cole. “She’s done a good job recruiting players throughout the world and have international experience through the Olympic Games and all that.”

Hawaii, which went 8-0 at home, will next play in the Big West Championships, which will be April 26-28 in Davis, Calif. The Rainbow Wahine clinched the No. 1 seed prior to Saturday.

“We’re confident, we’re excited and really motivated to really play well,” Cole said. “Basically, this group loves each other. It’s an amazing season because the girls enjoy every moment together. We laugh a lot, they work incredibly hard and that will motivate us going into the postseason.”

The Big West champion will receive an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament. Cole said her team likely needs one win in the tourament to secure an at-large berth.