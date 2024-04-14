comscore UC Santa Barbara baseball pours it on ’Bows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UC Santa Barbara baseball pours it on ’Bows

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS UC Santa Barbara’s Zander Darby makes a throw on Feb. 16.

    UC Santa Barbara’s Zander Darby makes a throw on Feb. 16.

Zander Darby drove in four runs and Aaron Parker hit a tie-breaking homer in the sixth inning to lead UC Santa Barbara to Saturday’s 10-6 baseball victory over Hawaii at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium on the UCSB campus. Read more

