Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – April 14, 2024

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • World traveler Laraine Yasui of Honolulu didn’t feel far from home in Italy, thanks to the poke options she could turn to at a Milan airport restaurant. Photo by Cliff Kimura.

  • Sam Yee, Camille Chun-Hoon, Adrian Yee and Helen Yan enjoy Chinatown — and the sight of Poke Guys — on Elizabeth Street in Toronto. Sam Yee, a Honolulu resident, was visiting his sister Helen in the Canadian city. Photo by Pik Yee.

  • “On our way to lunch at MBK Shopping Center (in Bangkok), we came upon this advertisement for KHON — unfortunately we couldn’t find Joe Moore,” quipped Lorrin Ching about his trip to Thailand. The Honolulu resident learned that KHON is a Thai masked dance drama. Photo by Albany Woo.

