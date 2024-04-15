comscore Column: U.S. tax dollars support atrocities in Philippines and Gaza | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: U.S. tax dollars support atrocities in Philippines and Gaza

  • By John Witeck, Seiji Yamada and Richard Rothschiller
  • Today
  • Seiji Yamada

    Seiji Yamada

  • Richard Rothschiller

    Richard Rothschiller

  • John Witeck

    John Witeck

As people across the country file their annual tax returns, we members of the Hawaii Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines (HICHRP) are thinking of the thousands of Filipinos who have been arrested, detained, tortured or murdered without the benefit of trial. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: It’s time to build a new Lahaina

Scroll Up