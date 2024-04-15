Letter: Conflicts don’t bode well for future of humanity

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Humanity is at war with its very existence. Nothing has come from this war in Gaza except to expose the naked aggression, violence and lunacy of governments. It’s a world where arms are sent by the U.S. to one group to kill, and to another embroiled in that same conflict — aid and monies for rescue from the very bombs of mass destruction sent earlier.

This perversion makes the insanity of genocide and harm even more profoundly disturbing, especially during the recent holy seasons of Easter and Ramadan.

The end of the world is fast approaching if we don’t join together in efforts to stop this madness. I ache daily, as so many the world over suffer through these conflicts and disasters, whether in Rwanda, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Gaza or Lahaina. Governments have lost all morality.

Meleanna A. Meyer

Makiki

