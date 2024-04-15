comscore Letter: Conflicts don’t bode well for future of humanity | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Conflicts don’t bode well for future of humanity

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Humanity is at war with its very existence. Nothing has come from this war in Gaza except to expose the naked aggression, violence and lunacy of governments. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: It’s time to build a new Lahaina

Scroll Up