Letter: More regulation needed for fast-moving e-bikes

As I walk my dog on the hilly streets of Makakilo, kids as young as 8 years old to teens often come flying downhill at a very high speed — perhaps 80 mph or more on their e-bikes. Yeah, it is fun to do, but not on the sidewalks where people walk and jog. Sometimes they use the small neighborhood parks and act crazy. On other occasions I see a parent with a much younger child on his lap doing the same thing.

Isn’t it about time to regulate anything and everything that is electric? The riders should know the street rules and go through some kind of training course before operating such high-speed vehicles. Do we need casualties before we do anything about this?

Rosita Sipirok-Siregar

Kapolei

