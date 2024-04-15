comscore Letter: More regulation needed for fast-moving e-bikes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: More regulation needed for fast-moving e-bikes

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As I walk my dog on the hilly streets of Makakilo, kids as young as 8 years old to teens often come flying downhill at a very high speed — perhaps 80 mph or more on their e-bikes. Read more

