It’s a shame to hear of the impending demolition of the Haiku Stairs. I believe it was a great experience for tourists and locals alike. I remember when you were allowed to legally hike the stairs. The Omega Station was operated by the Coast Guard. Hikers checked in at the station before being allowed to hike the stairs. The number of hikers at any particular time was managed and I do not remember hearing much about illegal parking, littering and trespassing during those years.

Let’s go back to managing access to the stairs as the Coast Guard once did. Charge a small fee for hikers (enough to cover the salary of a check-in person), have hikers park at the Omega Station, then walk through legal pathways to the stairs. Allowing legal access to the stairs could cut down on illegal activities in the area. It could work.

Steve Stinefelt

Mililani

