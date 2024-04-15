Off the news: Be ready for the tax man, he comes today

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To all tax procastinators out there: Today is the deadline to file your federal income tax return. If the midnight deadline just isn’t doable, be sure to file an extension (see www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/f4868.pdf), though note that you’d still need to make a best-guess estimate of any tax liability.

For those already done and lucky enough to be awaiting a federal tax refund, check the status of that refund at www.irs.gov/wheres-my-refund.

And of course, Hawaii’s tax deadline is a week from today, April 22.