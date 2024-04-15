comscore Editorial: Keep close eye on forever chemicals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Keep close eye on forever chemicals

  • Today

The danger of water contamination with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — called PFAS for short and “forever chemicals” informally, because of their persistence in the environment — has been well known for years nationally. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: It’s time to build a new Lahaina

Scroll Up