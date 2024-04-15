comscore Curtis Murayama: Prop betting on college athletes is problem that needs fixing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Curtis Murayama: Prop betting on college athletes is problem that needs fixing

  • By Curtis Murayama
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

There’s something brewing that’s more insidious to college athletics than NIL or the transfer portal. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - April 14, 2024
Next Story
Television and radio – April 15, 2024

Scroll Up