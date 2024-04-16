Damien Memorial School on lockdown over possible threat

Honolulu police officers are investigating reports of a possible threat on the campus of Damien Memorial School in Kalihi.
The campus is currently on lockdown and the investigation is ongoing, according to a social media post from the Honolulu Police Department at 10:46 a.m. No other information was immediately available.
Founded in 1962, Damien is a private Catholic school for boys and girls in grades six through 12.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
