comscore Column: Support DPP staff amid advancements | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Support DPP staff amid advancements

  • By Dawn Takeuchi Apuna
  • Today
  • Updated 6:52 p.m.
  • Dawn Takeuchi Apuna is director of the city Department of Planning and Permitting.

    Dawn Takeuchi Apuna is director of the city Department of Planning and Permitting.

  • JAMM AQUINO / 2016 A crane towers over construction of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, in 2016.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2016

    A crane towers over construction of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, in 2016.

The city Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) recently announced the kickoff of three technology initiatives as a major step and significant factor in fixing the backlogged building permit process. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Recognize Kalaupapa’s community on Father Damien Day

Scroll Up