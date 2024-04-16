Letter: As world did to Hitler, U.S. must deny Trump

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The recent cartoon depiction of Adolf Hitler, described as a “malignant clown,” juxtaposed with Donald Trump took me back to when I was a kid and first saw Hitler in a newsreel (“Trump turns trials into a soapbox. So did Hitler,” Star-Advertiser, Insight, April 10). Read more

The recent cartoon depiction of Adolf Hitler, described as a “malignant clown,” juxtaposed with Donald Trump took me back to when I was a kid and first saw Hitler in a newsreel (“Trump turns trials into a soapbox. So did Hitler,” Star-Advertiser, Insight, April 10). I laughed because I really thought he was a clown with his funny mustache and jerky movements. But as most of us know, there is nothing funny about either character. They both spew hate, racism, xenophobia and division to con the people.

I never thought that we would have someone threaten our freedom and democracy. Incredibly, one man who could tear down everything our country has built, and who continues to defy our laws, is running for the presidency again.

Indeed, like Hitler and all despots with dictatorial ambitions, we have tolerated the likes of Trump enough. If there was ever a time for the nation to rise up, it is now.

Gary Takashima

Waipahu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter