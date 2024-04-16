Letter: Biden is a dictator using agencies to ruin Trump

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A dictator is a leader who uses branches of government against his rivals. President Joe Biden has tried to take down Donald Trump using the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice and Democrat-leaning state supreme courts. Trump never did this as president.

Biden is the real dictator here. He is already doing what people are saying Trump will do.

Bruce Harvey

Lanai City

