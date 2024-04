Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a primary care physician in the Waipahu area, I have mixed feelings on the recent news of the opening of the Waipahu High School Academic Health Center. I think it is great to have a safe place to mentor and encourage our future health care workers. I also see great benefits to having convenient medical services available, especially to the underserved and those with no primary care physician.

On the other hand, I hope there will be good communication between the clinic providers and the students’ medical home or primary care physician. As a pediatrician for the past 40 years, I continue to see more and more fragmented medical care, especially with the emergence of urgent care clinics in every neighborhood.

My hope is that this clinic can be utilized in an appropriate manner. There needs to be ongoing dialogue among providers for the welfare of our community.

Theresa Wee

Waipio

