Letter: Palestinian state is path to lasting peace in Gaza

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The recent letter purporting to give a history lesson that Palestine has been an independent state is entirely false for a number of reasons (“Gaza conflict about more than right versus wrong,” Star-Advertiser, April 4).

First, in 1948, Israel expelled over 700,000 Palestinians, burned villages and slaughtered thousands of innocents and then stole Palestinian land.

Second, in 1967, Israel annexed the West Bank and placed it under military occupation. It has established numerous settlements throughout in contravention of international law and the U.N. Security Council.

Third, Israeli settlers are subject to Israeli law and represented in the Knesset. Palestinians, on the other hand, are subject to martial law and not allowed to vote.

If there is to ever be peace between Israel and Palestine, it is critical that Palestine is allowed to become a sovereign state and not subject to Israeli control. Anything less will lead to further conflicts and death.

Harry Wruck

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter