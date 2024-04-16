comscore Letter: Palestinian state is path to lasting peace in Gaza | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Palestinian state is path to lasting peace in Gaza

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The recent letter purporting to give a history lesson that Palestine has been an independent state is entirely false for a number of reasons (“Gaza conflict about more than right versus wrong,” Star-Advertiser, April 4). Read more

Previous Story
Column: U.S. tax dollars support atrocities in Philippines and Gaza

Scroll Up