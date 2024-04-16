Off the news: Remain vigilant about dengue virus spread

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cases of travel-related dengue are on the rise, with one reported in Haleiwa on Saturday. Just days earlier, the state Department of Health logged another case on Oahu, with a total of four reported statewide since January. Read more

Cases of travel-related dengue are on the rise, with one reported in Haleiwa on Saturday. Just days earlier, the state Department of Health logged another case on Oahu, with a total of four reported statewide since January.

Dengue is a potentially fatal viral disease associated with fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches. Mosquitoes typically pass the virus from person to person, but so far there have been no reports of local transmission.

To prevent a community outbreak, be proactive: DOH is urging the public to use mosquito repellents or protective clothing, and to clear standing water that can host mosquito eggs.