Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Remain vigilant about dengue virus spread Today Updated 6:50 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Cases of travel-related dengue are on the rise, with one reported in Haleiwa on Saturday. Just days earlier, the state Department of Health logged another case on Oahu, with a total of four reported statewide since January. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Cases of travel-related dengue are on the rise, with one reported in Haleiwa on Saturday. Just days earlier, the state Department of Health logged another case on Oahu, with a total of four reported statewide since January. Dengue is a potentially fatal viral disease associated with fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches. Mosquitoes typically pass the virus from person to person, but so far there have been no reports of local transmission. To prevent a community outbreak, be proactive: DOH is urging the public to use mosquito repellents or protective clothing, and to clear standing water that can host mosquito eggs. Previous Story Off the news: Be ready for the tax man, he comes today