Editorial: Prepare for severe drought conditions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Drought conditions are again impacting Hawaii, with less-than-normal rainfall affecting parts of every island in the state. Read more

Drought conditions are again impacting Hawaii, with less-than-normal rainfall affecting parts of every island in the state. With drought comes elevated risk of wildfires, which can endanger homes and agriculture.

This must serve as a warning for households and communities throughout the islands. Being fire-safe is a precaution every home- and property-owner can — and must — take. That’s a lesson proven in a heartbreaking way by the Lahaina fire disaster last August.

The fire danger this month is considered “normal,” according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). But the NIFC warns that Hawaii’s risk of wildfire will be above normal in leeward areas statewide between May and July.

Residents should take care not to rest easy while waiting until the landscape gets drier, as well: Predicted higher risk in May does not translate to zero risk today. Wildfires are a threat year-round in Hawaii, firefighting agencies warn, and the unpredictable weather patterns induced by climate change have increased the hazards.

This month, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that about 25% of the state is in moderate drought, and 17% is already in severe drought. That’s enough to trigger precautionary action.

“Even though our primary fire season is summer into early fall, things can change pretty quickly,” National Weather Service meteorologist Derek Wroe told the Star-Advertiser, noting, “It doesn’t take that long for grasses to dry out.”

The wise approach is to ramp up fire-safety practices immediately.

>> Avoid igniting wildfires, which are almost all started by people. Chief causes: fireworks; vehicle exhaust that ignites dry grass; sparks from tools such as weed whackers, chainsaws, grinders or welding equipment; and unattended campfires or barbecues. Keep all sources of spark or flame at least 10 feet away from flammable grass, brush or debris, and avoid the risk altogether if windy.

>> Harden your home: Clear leaves and debris from the roof and cover eaves and vents with 1/8” mesh; clear all flammable material next to and under the home; clear vegetation from near windows and close them if fire approaches.

>> Make firefighting accessible: Work with neighbors to ensure vehicles and first responders can access homes, and that flammable brush or debris is cleared away nearby. Be sure hydrants are functional.

>> Plan for a rapid evacuation. Prepare a “go bag” or emergency kit by pre-packing items, including important documents, a change of clothes, water, medications, nonperishable food, a crank flashlight and radio, or back-up battery. And in the true spirit of aloha, aid and include neighbors with limited mobility or special needs.

>> In addition to precautions taken by individual homeowners, landowners responsible for tracts of open land must act now to ensure that they have fire-prevention and fire-response plans in place. This must include fire breaks, as possible; removal of dry vegetation that could fuel a spreading wildfire; and access to water and other fire suppressant methods. And of course, Hawaiian Electric should be working in tandem with landowners to prevent sparking of fires should power lines get downed.

Residents throughout the state can participate in two upcoming wildfire preparedness webinars, offering tips on protecting homes, yards and family, presented by the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO): 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, with registration required at tinyurl.com/RSGApr2024; and noon-1 p.m. May 1, via registration at tinyurl.com/RSGMay2024.

Learn more about fire safety and prevention from HWMO, the state’s central clearinghouse for information on wildland fires, at hawaiiwildfire.org, and get more disaster preparedness tips from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, at dod.hawaii.gov/hiema. Being prepared saves lives.