A North Shore staple

Boneless braised kalbi with spicy poke. Furikake-crusted salmon. These are just a couple of the tantalizing plate lunches you’ll find at Da Bald Guy food truck, located at Kahuku Sugar Mill.

If the business sounds familiar, chances are, you’ve seen it featured on the Netflix Street Food USA series, in the episode highlighting Hawaii eats.

“My dad started the business back in 2018,” says owner James Martin. “I joined him in 2019, when he needed help, and I eventually took over the business in 2021.

“In 2015, we were operating out of Kaya Store as ‘2 Bald Guys,’” he adds. “Both my dad and I are bald, and thought the name was catchy. But because of creative differences, we parted ways and he opened up the food truck as Da Bald Guy.”

Popular plates include chopped rib-eye steak with caramelized onions and Hawaiian barbecue sauce, furikake-crusted salmon with Da Bald Guy aioli, and chipotle Cajun butter shrimp. Plates cost $20 each.

“We’re known for our boneless braised kalbi and pan-fried poke,” Martin says.

Keep an eye out for featured daily specials, like blackened crusted salmon with garlic butter and mango chutney and seafood plate.

Da Bald Guy food truck is one of the featured vendors in this year’s Waikiki Spam Jam on April 27. The business will be showcasing its local-style Spam fried noodles. See our Crave cover story (pages 8-9) for more on the annual event.

Da Bald Guy food truck also offers catering; inquiries can be sent to dabaldguyfoodtruck@gmail.com.

Follow the biz on Instagram

(@dabaldguy_foodtruck).

Da Bald Guy Food Truck

56-565 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku

Instagram: @dabaldguy_foodtruck

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash, credit or debit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay accepted