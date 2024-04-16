comscore A North Shore staple | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

A North Shore staple

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • April 16, 2024
  • Updated 9:53 a.m.
  • Photo by Lawrence Tabudlo

Boneless braised kalbi with spicy poke. Furikake-crusted salmon. Read more

Previous Story
Haleiwa hot spots

Scroll Up