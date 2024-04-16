An easy omelet

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Rupert Corpuz and Edeliza deGuzman-Corpuz of Ewa Beach say their tasty and beautiful eggplant omelet (tortang talong in Ilokano) is commonly served at breakfast. Read more

Rupert Corpuz and Edeliza deGuzman-Corpuz of Ewa Beach say their tasty and beautiful eggplant omelet (tortang talong in Ilokano) is commonly served at breakfast. Take the long, Asian variety of eggplant and grill, bake, air fry or boil it. Then cool and remove the tough skin. Flatten the flesh with a fork until it resembles a skirt, dip it in a seasoned beaten egg mixture and fry it.

Served with a crunchy, spicy vinegar sauce, tortang talong is the perfect combination for a savory breakfast. Sometimes, folks will make it even more substantial by placing a ground meat, potato and vegetable mixture called picadillo on top of the omelet. What a great way to greet the day!

Tortang talong (eggplant omelet)

Ingredients:

• 5 Asian eggplants

• 5 large eggs

• 1 tablespoon fish sauce, Tiparos brand preferred

• 2 teaspoons ground black pepper

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 teaspoon onion powder

• 3/4 cup neutral oil for frying

Ingredients for dipping sauce:

• 1/4 cup vinegar

• 5 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/4 white onion, chopped

• 1/4 red onion, chopped

• 1/2 small cucumber, chopped

• 1/4 cup water

• 1 tablespoon fish sauce

• 2 teaspoons sugar

• Optional chopped Thai hot peppers to taste

Directions:

Prick the eggplant before grilling, baking or air frying until tender. Place in plastic bag to steam for easy peeling. Peel and discard skins. Flatten each eggplant using a fork. In a small bowl, mix eggs, fish sauce, pepper and garlic and onion powder. Heat a large skillet to medium heat. Dip one flattened eggplant in egg mixture and fry until golden brown, about 2 minutes for each side. Remove from skillet and repeat.

For dipping sauce, mix vinegar, garlic, onions, cucumber, water, fish sauce and sugar in a bowl. Add chile peppers, if using. Use as a dipping sauce for the fried eggplant omelet.

Serves 5.