Brunch bunch

Craving brunch fare? Check out these mouthwatering options:

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Sugar Factory American Brasserie just opened its Hawaii location in Ala Moana Center. Its soft opening hours are from 3 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays (and until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays), but there’s no reason you can’t order breakfast for dinner.

The Insane Double Stack Rainbow Pancakes ($28) are a signature dish, with limited quantities available. The fluffy, colorful buttermilk pancakes are served with warm maple syrup, powdered sugar and butter, along with colorful toppings like chocolate chips, gummy bears, strawberry preserves, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Ala Moana Center

1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu

808-400-8541

Sugarfactory.com

Instagram: @sugarfactoryhawaii

Waikiki Leia

This tranquil wedding venue also features a restaurant, complete with an intimate dining area.

Waikiki Leia’s breakfast menu is available from 9 to 11 a.m. Indulge in dishes like soufflé pancakes ($20.50) — fresh fruits and berries, whipped cream and trio of sauces (macadamia nut, maple and berry) — avocado toast ($20.50), and fluffy, creamy, thick French toast ($20.50). The latter is topped with a scoop of ice cream, fresh fruits and fresh berries.

Waikiki Leia

3050 Monsarrat Ave., Honolulu

808-735-5500

Waikikileia.com

Instagram: @waikikileia

Smith & Kings

This Chinatown gastropub’s weekend brunch is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The restaurant recently added several new dishes to the brunch menu.

Feast on sweet options like crème brulée French toast stuffed with rich vanilla custard ($18), crème de la crème French toast ($21), blueberry French toast ($17), along with savory dishes like Croque Madame ($25) — which features thick-cut brioche with ham and bechamel — and lobster poutine ($17). The latter was part of the dinner menu, but the popular appetizer is now available during brunch.

Smith & Kings

69 N. King St., Honolulu

808-744-5772

Thesmithandkings.com

Instagram: @smithandkings

Planted by La Tour Café

Planted by La Tour Café recently opened its second location in Ward Village. It features the same menu as the Aina Haina store and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During breakfast, you can find a variety of pastries (butter mochi kouign amanns, macarons and more), along with tartines. Choose from avocado ($12.50) and Aloha Tamago tartines ($11.50). The tamago version features a tofu mixture.

The rest of the menu is available from 10:30 a.m. Popular options include mushroom dip ($18.50), artichoke katsu sando ($13.50) and grilled “cheeze” on shokupan ($7.99).

Planted by La Tour Café

987 Queen St., Honolulu

Instagram: @planted.hi