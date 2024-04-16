Chew on This | Crave Brunch bunch By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta April 16, 2024 Updated 9:45 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta Craving brunch fare? Check out these mouthwatering options: Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Craving brunch fare? Check out these mouthwatering options: Sugar Factory American Brasserie Sugar Factory American Brasserie just opened its Hawaii location in Ala Moana Center. Its soft opening hours are from 3 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays (and until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays), but there’s no reason you can’t order breakfast for dinner. The Insane Double Stack Rainbow Pancakes ($28) are a signature dish, with limited quantities available. The fluffy, colorful buttermilk pancakes are served with warm maple syrup, powdered sugar and butter, along with colorful toppings like chocolate chips, gummy bears, strawberry preserves, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles. Sugar Factory American Brasserie Ala Moana Center 1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 808-400-8541 Sugarfactory.com Instagram: @sugarfactoryhawaii Waikiki Leia This tranquil wedding venue also features a restaurant, complete with an intimate dining area. Waikiki Leia’s breakfast menu is available from 9 to 11 a.m. Indulge in dishes like soufflé pancakes ($20.50) — fresh fruits and berries, whipped cream and trio of sauces (macadamia nut, maple and berry) — avocado toast ($20.50), and fluffy, creamy, thick French toast ($20.50). The latter is topped with a scoop of ice cream, fresh fruits and fresh berries. Waikiki Leia 3050 Monsarrat Ave., Honolulu 808-735-5500 Waikikileia.com Instagram: @waikikileia Smith & Kings This Chinatown gastropub’s weekend brunch is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The restaurant recently added several new dishes to the brunch menu. Feast on sweet options like crème brulée French toast stuffed with rich vanilla custard ($18), crème de la crème French toast ($21), blueberry French toast ($17), along with savory dishes like Croque Madame ($25) — which features thick-cut brioche with ham and bechamel — and lobster poutine ($17). The latter was part of the dinner menu, but the popular appetizer is now available during brunch. Smith & Kings 69 N. King St., Honolulu 808-744-5772 Thesmithandkings.com Instagram: @smithandkings Planted by La Tour Café Planted by La Tour Café recently opened its second location in Ward Village. It features the same menu as the Aina Haina store and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. During breakfast, you can find a variety of pastries (butter mochi kouign amanns, macarons and more), along with tartines. Choose from avocado ($12.50) and Aloha Tamago tartines ($11.50). The tamago version features a tofu mixture. The rest of the menu is available from 10:30 a.m. Popular options include mushroom dip ($18.50), artichoke katsu sando ($13.50) and grilled “cheeze” on shokupan ($7.99). Planted by La Tour Café 987 Queen St., Honolulu Instagram: @planted.hi Previous Story An easy omelet