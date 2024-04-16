Celebrating a local staple

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 20th annual Waikiki Spam Jam Festival returns with an exciting Waikiki block party from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 27, along Kalakaua Avenue. Read more

The 20th annual Waikiki Spam Jam Festival returns with an exciting Waikiki block party from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 27, along Kalakaua Avenue. The long-running street event features food and retail booths, keiki activities, live entertainment, appearances by the SPAMMY mascot and friends, and more. The block party is free and open to the public. Here are some of the tasty creations attendees can look forward to:

Corn Onoz Hawaii

Corn Onoz Hawaii is known for its corn on the cob creations with a variety of toppings.

During Waikiki Spam Jam, choose from unique flavors like Chee “Z” with Spam and special house sauce, Chee “Z” with Spam and garlic mayo, Spam with furikake, chipotle mayo with Spam, and cheese with Spam (Korean-style presentation).

To learn more, follow the business on Instagram

(@corn_onoz_hawaii).

Da Bald Guy Food Truck

Da Bald Guy Food Truck can usually be found at Kahuku Sugar Mill and is known for its kalbi and garlic shrimp plates, along with its pan-fried poke. For Spam Jam, it will feature two signature dishes — kimchi Spam fried rice with furikake and egg, and local-style Spam fried noodles.

It will also have other items to enjoy, such as its chopped rib-eye steak with caramelized onions and Hawaiian barbecue sauce, garlic and Cajun butter shrimp, and pan-fried poke with spicy or regular aioli.

Call 808-900-1131 or follow the biz on Instagram (@dabaldguy_foodtruck).

Da Ultimate Grindz

Da Ultimate Grindz is renowned for its authentic Filipino fare. The family restaurant uses only the freshest and highest-quality ingredients.

It will showcase a myriad of plates at this year’s festival, including pork Shanghai lumpia, grilled pork belly, pork belly loco moco, beef brisket and more.

It will also feature Da Heart Attack Moco, which boasts rice, pancit, pork belly and brisket, topped with an egg and gravy.

The biz has several Spam dishes, including its ultimate Spam pancit, torched dynamite Spam with egg, its grilled, teri-smoked Spam and spicy ahi bowl, and its Ultimate Quad Combo. The latter features rice, ultimate Spam pancit, spicy ahi, pork belly and brisket.

Call 808-888-3872 or visit daultimategrindzhi.com.

Duke’s Waikiki

Located at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, Duke’s Waikiki will present several Spam-centric dishes.

Its teriyaki Spam katsu sandwich comprises panko-crusted Spam, pineapple and sesame slaw, teriyaki glaze and sesame aioli. Meanwhile, its Buffalo-style Spam katsu sandwich will feature Duke’s special wing sauce, blue cheese crumbles, and apple and cabbage slaw.

Be sure to save room for dessert because its candied Spam hula pie is not to be missed. It boasts a chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge and whipped cream topped with candied Spam.

Call 808-922-2268 or visit dukeswaikiki.com.

Khan Skewer Restaurant

Khan Skewer Restaurant was established in 2021 and features an Asian-fusion dining style and is known for its savory skewers. Along with its signature lamb, beef and Maui venison skewers, the biz has also curated several skewers highlighting Hawaii’s local staple.

Guests can enjoy Khan’s specialty skewers, which include pork and Spam, Spam and asparagus, and pork belly and Spam. It also has Spam fried rice.

Call 808-955-8868 or visit its Instagram (@khan_skewer).

La Bettola

Located in Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, La Bettola features classic Italian fare with a focus on local ingredients and fresh seafood. Highlights from the restaurant’s menu include uni pasta and bruschetta.

The biz will bring several Spam dishes to this year’s festival, including Spam penne arrabbiata, Spam and rib-eye plate, and Spam pizza bites. La Bettola will also serve its signature tiramisu.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@labettola808) or call 808-921-6190.

Nami Kaze Hawaii

Nami Kaze Hawaii is a renowned Japanese ikigai restaurant led by chef Jason Peel, who has made the eatery’s menu a melting pot of culinary creativity.

Popular dishes include honey walnut shrimp, custard French toast, and pork belly.

The biz has created something extra special for this year’s Waikiki Spam Jam Festival: Spam sticky buns. These are cinnamon rolls with caramel butter sauce, crispy Spam and a cream cheese frosting.

Visit namikaze.com or call 808-888-6264.

Restaurant 604

Restaurant 604 is a laid-back bar and grill restaurant known for its Hawaiian dishes, live entertainment and a waterfront deck with beautiful sunset views. Delicious signature items include fish and chips, kalua pork plate, fish tacos, coconut shrimp and more.

The eatery has prepared several Spam dishes for festival attendees to enjoy. Its Spam-risotto bites are sauteed Spam-filled creamy risotto bites with tomato-onion chutney. Its Spam musubi tempura boasts tempura-battered sushi rice, teriyaki Spam, lemon-garlic-furikake aioli and tempura sauce. Meanwhile, the Surf & Turf “Spamon” Bomb features teriyaki Spam, miso salmon belly, crispy sushi rice and lemon-garlic-furikake aioli.

The biz will also have its poke nachos, which comprise spicy or sesame poke, wonton chips, Thai chile sauce, spicy aioli, teri glaze and inamona.

Call 808-888-7616 or visit restaurant604.com.

Yomie’s Rice x Yogurt

Located in Ala Moana Center, Yomie’s Rice x Yogurt, a leading yogurt shop brand in Asia that has expanded to 10 countries, specializes in yogurt drinks with chewy purple rice. Its yogurt is made fresh daily; meanwhile, its purple rice is always freshly cooked, sweet and chewy, and is high in protein, fiber and antioxidants.

The biz will showcase its signature yogurt treats in flavors such as ube purple rice, lychee, and strawberry. Customers can also choose from additional items, including mango pomelo sago, butter beer (nonalcoholic) and classic milk tea with boba. It will also feature its Spam cream cheese garlic bread, taiyaki — which comes in Spam and azuki flavors — and tanghulu.

Call 808-951-1580 or visit yomiesriceyogurt.com.

StripSteak

StripSteak (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 330) is a modern American steakhouse with a unique blend of Asian-influenced cuisine. Its seasonally driven menu showcases the finest in local ingredients, signature sides, and a wide array of wines and spirits. At this year’s festival, the biz is ready to tantalize eventgoers’ taste buds with its innovative Spam corn dog. The treat is a delightful fusion of spicy aioli, unagi sauce and furikake. Be sure to stay refreshed with the business’s handcrafted aqua fresca, a nonalcoholic cocktail that captures the essence of the islands.

Call 808-896-2545 or visit michaelmina.net/restaurants/stripsteak/waikiki.