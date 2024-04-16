comscore Celebrating a local staple | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Celebrating a local staple

  • By Jocelyn Lansangan
  • April 16, 2024
  • Updated 9:59 a.m.
  • Photo courtesy Waikiki Spam Jam

The 20th annual Waikiki Spam Jam Festival returns with an exciting Waikiki block party from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 27, along Kalakaua Avenue. Read more

