Haleiwa hot spots

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The next time you’re in Haleiwa, check out these mouthwatering options: Read more

The next time you’re in Haleiwa, check out these mouthwatering options:

Sweet and savory pies

HI Pie Bakery & Café (66-526 Kamehameha Hwy.) is celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer. The bakery’s menu has expanded to include both sweet and savory pies, along with other treats.

Its chicken pot pie ($11) and quiche of the day ($8) are classics. However, be sure to check out any featured pies — such as pineapple cream ($7) — and the cheesecake of the day ($8).

Call 808-260-4664 or visit hipiehawaii.com.

Bountiful burgers

Seven Brothers Burgers Haleiwa (66-197 Kamehameha Hwy.) is known for its gourmet burgers and sandwiches. Popular options include Shez’s Paniolo ($14) — a burger topped with two crispy onion rings, smoky bacon, a pineapple slice, American cheese, and house and barbecue sauces — and the Shem ($13.50), which is an avocado burger.

Don’t miss the addictive Paniolo fries (small $6.50, large $10), which include the same tantalizing toppings as the burger.

Call 808-460-5751 or visit sevenbrothersburgers.com.

Poke sampler perfection

If you’re searching for a convenient grab-and-go option, look no further than Poke for the People (66-528 A Kamehameha Hwy.). Its poke sampler ($21.95) isn’t on the menu, but ask for it. Samplers include 1/4-pound servings of the most popular poke flavors, including shoyu ahi, limu inamona ahi, ninniku goma, wasabi masago ahi and crab salad (you can also swap out poke flavors for your favorite).

Meanwhile, bento boxes are available on Wednesdays and the selection changes weekly. A recent bento ($9.75) included K-Pop chicken, shrimp tempura, hot dog, chicken shiitake gyoza, Okinawan sweet potato, tamago, uzumaki and tsukemono.

Call 808-888-0788 or visit pokeforthepeople.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).