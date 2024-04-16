Lox of Love

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The mere mention of “brunch” seems to possess a magical quality. Even The Washington Post once called it “the most delicious — and divisive — meal in America.” It’s a testament to its ability to inspire both fervent adoration and spirited debate. Among the stars of the midday feast is an ingenious creation that challenges the palate and preconceptions alike: carrot smoked salmon. I approached this culinary contender with a dash of doubt. Could a humble carrot truly mimic the complex layers of flavor found in smoked salmon? The experiment was bold, but the outcome was nothing short of miraculous — I even published it in one of my books. Through a simple process of roasting, peeling and marinating in a zesty, smoky concoction, carrots are reborn with a luscious texture and an umami profile. Crowning toasted bagels and embellished with all the traditional fixings, this plant-based version holds its ground against the oceanic original, offering a sustainable, delectable alternative, proving that even the most classic delicacies can be reimagined.

Laura and Markus, the passionate founders of Edible Peace, produce artisan macadamia nut cream cheese made right here in Hawaii, perfect for any brunch board. Available in six flavors — original, Alpine roots, green goddess, noni blue, island tzatziki, and my personal fave, the hot Hawaiian. Find out where to buy at ediblepeace.com.

Ditch the pancakes and eggs routine for your next brunch and take a wild culinary leap with this recipe.

Carrot Smoked “Salmon”

Ingredients:

• 2 large carrots (unpeeled)

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

Ingredients for marinade:

• 1/3 cup water

• 1 tablespoon caper brine or pickle brine

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce or liquid aminos

• 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/2 teaspoon rice vinegar

• 1 tablespoon capers

• 1 teaspoon kombu dashi powder (kelp granules) or mushroom seasoning

• 1 teaspoon miso paste

• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Wash carrots and place on baking sheet while still wet. Sprinkle with salt and rub onto the outside of the carrots.

Bake for 50 minutes, or until tender. Once cooled, slice into strips using a peeler to resemble “salmon.”

Mix marinade ingredients in a bowl. Add “salmon” and toss gently to coat. Cover and allow to marinate in the refrigerator overnight, and up to five days, to allow flavors to meld.

Spread Edible Peace cream cheese onto bagel and top with “salmon.” Garnish with red onion slices, fresh dill, and season with pepper to taste.

Serves 4-6.

Lillian Cumic is a vegan chef and author of Hawaii A Vegan Paradise, Tasting Hawaii Vegan Style and Hawaii Washoku. Her column is a guide for plant-based eating on Oahu. Follow Lillian’s journey at lillianvegan.com.