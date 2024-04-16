New tea spot in Kapolei

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

YiFang Fruit Tea Hawaii just opened its third location in Kapolei Village (4850 Kapolei Pkwy. Ste. C-304). The biz is known for its natural fruit teas and fresh teas, along with snacks like egg waffles.

Popular beverages include Earl Grey tea latte, green plum green tea, YiFang fruit tea and brown sugar pearl latte.

The tea shop will celebrate its grand opening on April 20.

To learn more, follow the biz on Instagram (@yifanghawaii).

First U.S. Cotti Coffee

Global brand Cotti Coffee — which has more than 6,000 stores in 28 countries — opened its first U.S. store in Hawaii (in Pearl Highlands Center). The biz plans to open another location in Kakaako.

Signature drinks include Coco Cotti (available hot or iced), which is a coconut-flavored latte, along with Pampas Blue Coco latte. Other menu options include grapefruit jasmine frappe, Coco Pearl, Coco Jasmine milk tea and more.

For more information, follow @cotticoffee.us on Instagram.

Culinary creations

Chef Jason Peel of Pan-Asian restaurant Nami Kaze and his team has curated a prix fixe farmers’ menu that highlights several of Hawaii’s farmers and purveyors.

Peel, a previous culinary instructor at Kapiolani Community College, acknowledges the importance of nurturing Hawaii’s young talent and his given his chefs the opportunity to showcase their creations to the community. Chefs Devin Hikosaka, Reed Kikuta, Richard Lee and Beverly Luk create a menu featuring ingredients sourced from places including Ahiki Acres, Blue Ocean/Fresh Island Fish, Ho Farms, Hawaii Ulu Cooperative, Mari’s Gardens, Mountain View Dairy and Sweet Land Farm.

The menu includes caramelized day boat scallop, confit Hawaiian kampachi, braised pork shoulder “gusantes,” and for dessert, goat cheese, roselle and honey.

The course is $80, and $5 from every meal will go toward Maui relief in partnership with Chef Hui.

Visit namikaze.com.

Star of the show

Mary, Star of the Sea School returns with its 16th annual East Honolulu Food Festival from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 4 at its campus grounds (4470 Aliikoa St.). The event’s theme is “May the 4th be with you,” and it invites fans of Star Wars to indulge in Hawaiian culinary delights while supporting a charitable cause.

There will be more than 20 Hawaii restaurants and purveyors participating at the festival, including Katsu Sando 808, The Social Honolulu, Kamitoku Ramen, Il Gelato and more. Kai Vodka will be showcasing cosmic cocktails, while Kona Brewing Co. caters to beer lovers. There will also be a wine tent.

Tickets are $95 or $35 for ages 3-13. Purchase tickets at staroftheseaelc.ejoinme.org/theehff2024.