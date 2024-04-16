Roll with it

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Popiah, a Chinese version of fresh spring rolls, is commonly found in Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

Sold as street food, it is a popular snack or appetizer that can easily become a hearty meal due to all of its flavors and textures. Popiah is chewy and crunchy, sweet and savory — all at once.

The wrapper provides chewiness; the spicy dipping sauce adds a sweet yet savory flavor. Some crunch comes with the filling of fresh veggies and the fried shallots and garlic.

Vegetarian Popiah

Ingredients:

• 4 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

• 1 pound bean sprouts

• 2 pounds jicama, peeled and cut into thick matchsticks

• 2 stalks carrots, peeled and cut in thick matchsticks

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

• 5 cloves fresh garlic, minced

• 1 (3-to-4-ounce) pack enoki mushrooms, ends removed and stalks separated

• 25 sheets rice paper

• 8 ounces crushed or ground roasted peanuts

• 25 lettuce leaves, washed and drained

• 8 ounces fried shallots (available in Asian markets)

• 8 ounces fried garlic (available in Asian markets)

Ingredients for filling:

• 1/2 cup hoisin sauce

• 1 tablespoon crunchy peanut butter

• 1 teaspoon lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in 1/2 cup water

• Hot chile sauce, to taste (optional)

Directions:

To make dipping sauce, combine hoisin, peanut butter and lemon juice in small pot; stir to mix evenly. Heat over medium-high. Stir in cornstarch mixture and bring to boil, stirring until sauce thickens. Add chile sauce, if using. Let cool.

To make filling, heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a wok, then add bean sprouts, jicama and carrots; season with salt, pepper and sesame oil. Stir-fry until bean sprouts soften. Remove to a plate to cool.

Heat remaining oil in wok; stir-fry garlic and mushrooms. Mushrooms will release their liquid; keep cooking until liquid evaporates. Remove to a separate plate.

To wrap, wet a sheet of rice paper evenly; set it on a flat surface. Lay a piece of lettuce 2 inches from the edge of wrapper. Top with a generous amount of cooked bean sprouts, jicama and carrots. Add 4-5 mushroom pieces. Sprinkle lightly with peanuts, fried shallots and fried garlic.

Pull the 2-inch edge of rice paper over the filling, then fold in the sides and roll up the bundle. Repeat to use up the filling.

Serve immediately with dipping sauce. Popiah should not be refrigerated, as the rice paper wrapper will harden.

Makes about 25 rolls.

Approximate nutrient analysis per roll: 250 calories, 16 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 23 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 4 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.