comscore BLNR prevails on appeal in East Maui water case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

BLNR prevails on appeal in East Maui water case

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

The state Intermediate Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of the Board of Land and Natural Resources in the contentious issue of the diversion of water from streams in East Maui to Central and Upcountry Maui. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Tim Ashcraft

Scroll Up