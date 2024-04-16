comscore On the Move: Tim Ashcraft | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Tim Ashcraft

The Hawaii Credit Union League’s and HCU Serv­ices Corp.’s boards of directors have announced Tim Ashcraft as president and CEO of the HCUL and HCUS effective May 13. Read more

