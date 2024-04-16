Hawaii News On the Move: Tim Ashcraft Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Tim Ashcraft The Hawaii Credit Union League’s and HCU Services Corp.’s boards of directors have announced Tim Ashcraft as president and CEO of the HCUL and HCUS effective May 13. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Credit Union League’s and HCU Services Corp.’s boards of directors have announced Tim Ashcraft as president and CEO of the HCUL and HCUS effective May 13. He replaces Karl Yoneshige, who served the past six months as HCUL’s volunteer interim president. Ashcraft has worked in the financial industry for 32 years, with the past 27 years spent working for Hawaii Community FCU and HFS FCU on the Big Island. His experience covers a full range of positions including loans, branch operations, call center and in management capacities. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Needs are high in the state for people to donate their time