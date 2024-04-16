On the Move: Tim Ashcraft

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Credit Union League’s and HCU Serv­ices Corp.’s boards of directors have announced Tim Ashcraft as president and CEO of the HCUL and HCUS effective May 13. He replaces Karl Yoneshige, who served the past six months as HCUL’s volunteer interim president. Ashcraft has worked in the financial industry for 32 years, with the past 27 years spent working for Hawaii Community FCU and HFS FCU on the Big Island. His experience covers a full range of positions including loans, branch operations, call center and in management capacities.

