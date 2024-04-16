comscore Taiwan wants to expand its military attache office on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Taiwan wants to expand its military attache office on Oahu

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY / 2022 Two Taiwanese military service members, left, listen as an Royal Australian Air Force officer asks a question during Exercise Pacific Defender 22-2 at Schofield Barracks.

Taiwan is seeking to increase the size of its military attache office at its de facto consulate in Honolulu as the self-ruled island democracy looks to tighten ties with the United States and bolster defenses against potential Chinese military attacks. Read more

