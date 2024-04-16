UH golfer Yamane tied for eighth place at Big West

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Kellie Yamane shot a 2-over-par 74 on Monday and is tied for eighth after the second round of the Big West Women’s Golf Championship in Las Vegas. Read more

Yamane is at 6-over 150, which is 12 strokes behind leader Jasmine Leovao of Long Beach State.

The Rainbow Wahine are sixth at 613 in the nine-team event at Spanish Trail Country Club. Long Beach State leads at 582.

HPU’s Krupp, He lead at Mauna Lani

Hawaii Pacific golfers Kyle Krupp and Shuiyun He lead the men’s and women’s divisions after Monday’s first round of the PacWest Men’s Championships at Mauna Lani North Course.

Krupp (even-par 72), Hawaii Hilo’s Nicholas Gomez (73), Chaminade’s Ky Stopp (74), HPU’s Shion Suzuki (76) and Hawaii Hilo’s Dylan Bercan (77) are atop the men’s leaderboard.

Hawaii Hilo is at 309, Hawaii Pacific shot a 310 and Chaminade carded a 320 to lead the six-team event.

On the women’s side, He leads with a 76. Point Loma’s Kiara Hernandez and Hawaii Hilo’s Kiersten Saludares are one stroke behind.

Biola leads with a 318, with Academy of Art and Hawaii Hilo two strokes back in the seven-team event. Hawaii Pacific (325) is fifth.

UH coed sailors place third at PCCSC race

The Hawaii coed sailing team finished third at the PCCSC Team Race Championship completed Sunday in Redwood City, Calif.

The Rainbow Sailors went 6-6 on Saturday and 4-2 on Sunday.

Erik Anderson, Kees Horn, Everett McAvoy and Martha Schuessler skippered UH. Crew members were Amanda Turner, Stella Taherian, Sophia Shaeffer, Peyton Lieser and Kees Horn.

Stanford went 18-0 to claim the seven-team regatta.