UH golfer Yamane tied for eighth place at Big West

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.

Hawaii’s Kellie Yamane shot a 2-over-par 74 on Monday and is tied for eighth after the second round of the Big West Women’s Golf Championship in Las Vegas. Read more

