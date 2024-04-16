Kamehameha, Saint Louis 1-2, set to play

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The punches keep landing, but somehow, the top two teams in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 remain unchanged. Read more

Kamehameha sticks at No. 1 with five first-place votes despite a 2-1 loss to Mid-Pacific. Saint Louis was tagged with one first-place vote and stayed at No. 2 after a 12-2 win over Damien.

The stretch run in the tight ILH race could lead to a showdown between Kamehameha and Saint Louis for the regular-season crown and automatic state-tournament berth. Kamehameha will meet ‘Iolani today and Saint Louis on Thursday.

Saint Louis plays Mid-Pacific today. The Saint Louis-Kamehameha battle will be played at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

MIL leader Maui (8-1) garnered two first-place votes and is unchanged at No. 3, while MIL runner-up Baldwin stayed at No. 4.

Mililani returned to the Top 10 for the first time since March 25. The Trojans (7-3) lost to Leilehua but romped Aiea 11-2, dropping Na Alii to 9-2 in the OIA West. Aiea can clinch first place in the West with a win over Leilehua on Wednesday.

A Mililani loss to Nanakuli or Waipahu would also seal the top seed in the West for Aiea.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Apr. 15, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (5) (9-3 ILH) 78 1

> def. Pac-Five, 5-3

> lost to No. 9 Mid-Pacific, 2-1

> def. Pac-Five , 11-1 (6 inn)

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 3:30 pm, CORP

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Thursday, 6:30 pm, CORP

2. Saint Louis (1) (7-3 ILH) 75 2

> def. Damien, 12-2

> vs. Maryknoll, Friday, 6:30 pm, CORP

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 3 pm, Ala Wai

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Thursday, 6:30 pm, CORP

3. Maui (2) (8-1 MIL) 63 3

> def. King Kekaulike, 6-2

> def. King Kekaulike, 2-1

> def. King Kekaulike, 4-2

> next: TBD

4. Baldwin (10-2 MIL) 59 4

> def. KS-Maui, 11-3

> def. KS-Maui, 4-2

> def. KS-Maui, 5-0

> next: TBD

5. Hilo (1) (8-0 BIIF) 53 7-t

> won at KS-HawaII, 3-0

> next: TBD

6. Mid-Pacific (9-3 ILH) 43 9

> def. Punahou, 5-3

> def. Kamehameha, 2-1

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Tuesday 3 pm, Ala Wai

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Thursday, 3:30 pm

7. Kailua (9-1 OIA) 42 7-t

> def. Castle, 6-5

> won at Farrington, 5-0

> next: vs. Roosevelt, Wednesday, 3 pm

> next: vs. Kaiser, Saturday, 6:30 pm, CORP

8. Aiea (9-2 OIA) 29 5-t

> won at Campbell, 6-4

> lost to Mililani, 11-2

> next: vs. Leilehua, Wednesday, 3 pm

9. ‘Iolani (8-4 ILH) 27 5-t

> def. Maryknoll, 22-8 (6 inn)

> lost to Punahou, 18-8 (5 inn)

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday, 3:30 pm, CORP

> next: vs. Damien, Thursday, 3:30 pm, CORP

10. (tie) Mililani (7-3 OIA) 7 NR

> lost to Leilehua, 4-3

> won at Aiea, 11-2

> next: vs. Nanakuli, Wednesday, 3 pm

> next: at Waipahu, Saturday, 11 am

10. (tie) Waiakea (6-2 BIIF) 7 10

> won at Hawaii Prep, 9-1 (6 inn)

> next: at Ka‘u, Tuesday, 3 pm