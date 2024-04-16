Hawaii Prep World | Sports Kamehameha, Saint Louis 1-2, set to play By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The punches keep landing, but somehow, the top two teams in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 remain unchanged. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The punches keep landing, but somehow, the top two teams in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 remain unchanged. Kamehameha sticks at No. 1 with five first-place votes despite a 2-1 loss to Mid-Pacific. Saint Louis was tagged with one first-place vote and stayed at No. 2 after a 12-2 win over Damien. The stretch run in the tight ILH race could lead to a showdown between Kamehameha and Saint Louis for the regular-season crown and automatic state-tournament berth. Kamehameha will meet ‘Iolani today and Saint Louis on Thursday. Saint Louis plays Mid-Pacific today. The Saint Louis-Kamehameha battle will be played at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. MIL leader Maui (8-1) garnered two first-place votes and is unchanged at No. 3, while MIL runner-up Baldwin stayed at No. 4. Mililani returned to the Top 10 for the first time since March 25. The Trojans (7-3) lost to Leilehua but romped Aiea 11-2, dropping Na Alii to 9-2 in the OIA West. Aiea can clinch first place in the West with a win over Leilehua on Wednesday. A Mililani loss to Nanakuli or Waipahu would also seal the top seed in the West for Aiea. Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Apr. 15, 2024 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Kamehameha (5) (9-3 ILH) 78 1 > def. Pac-Five, 5-3 > lost to No. 9 Mid-Pacific, 2-1 > def. Pac-Five , 11-1 (6 inn) > next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 3:30 pm, CORP > next: vs. Saint Louis, Thursday, 6:30 pm, CORP 2. Saint Louis (1) (7-3 ILH) 75 2 > def. Damien, 12-2 > vs. Maryknoll, Friday, 6:30 pm, CORP > next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 3 pm, Ala Wai > next: vs. Kamehameha, Thursday, 6:30 pm, CORP 3. Maui (2) (8-1 MIL) 63 3 > def. King Kekaulike, 6-2 > def. King Kekaulike, 2-1 > def. King Kekaulike, 4-2 > next: TBD 4. Baldwin (10-2 MIL) 59 4 > def. KS-Maui, 11-3 > def. KS-Maui, 4-2 > def. KS-Maui, 5-0 > next: TBD 5. Hilo (1) (8-0 BIIF) 53 7-t > won at KS-HawaII, 3-0 > next: TBD 6. Mid-Pacific (9-3 ILH) 43 9 > def. Punahou, 5-3 > def. Kamehameha, 2-1 > next: vs. Saint Louis, Tuesday 3 pm, Ala Wai > next: vs. Pac-Five, Thursday, 3:30 pm 7. Kailua (9-1 OIA) 42 7-t > def. Castle, 6-5 > won at Farrington, 5-0 > next: vs. Roosevelt, Wednesday, 3 pm > next: vs. Kaiser, Saturday, 6:30 pm, CORP 8. Aiea (9-2 OIA) 29 5-t > won at Campbell, 6-4 > lost to Mililani, 11-2 > next: vs. Leilehua, Wednesday, 3 pm 9. ‘Iolani (8-4 ILH) 27 5-t > def. Maryknoll, 22-8 (6 inn) > lost to Punahou, 18-8 (5 inn) > next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday, 3:30 pm, CORP > next: vs. Damien, Thursday, 3:30 pm, CORP 10. (tie) Mililani (7-3 OIA) 7 NR > lost to Leilehua, 4-3 > won at Aiea, 11-2 > next: vs. Nanakuli, Wednesday, 3 pm > next: at Waipahu, Saturday, 11 am 10. (tie) Waiakea (6-2 BIIF) 7 10 > won at Hawaii Prep, 9-1 (6 inn) > next: at Ka‘u, Tuesday, 3 pm Also receiving votes: Roosevelt 6, Kamehameha-Hawaii 4, Punahou 2. Previous Story Max Holloway in line for more big-time fights following his buzzer-beating knockout Next Story Scoreboard – April 16, 2024