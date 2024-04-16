Mililani’s turn to be on top the perch

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Musical chairs are the way in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10.

Mililani collected seven first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media to jump two spots to No. 1 this week. The Lady Trojans were dominant last week, with an 11-1 win over then-No. 2 Campbell and a 13-1 rout of Kapolei.

Kamehameha, which walloped Mid-Pacific 17-4 and Punahou 11-1 also moved up the rankings. The Warriors went from No. 4 to No. 2.

In a tiebreaker battle on Wednesday, Kamehameha will battle No. 3 Maryknoll for the ILH regular-season crown and an automatic state-tournament berth. The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island. The game had been previously scheduled for today, but was postponed due to Monday morning’s security alert at the Kamehameha campus.

Maryknoll was No. 1 last week, but dropped two spots after a 14-7 loss to Punahou.

Apr. 15, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Mililani (7) (11-1 OIA) 97 3

> def. No. 2 Campbell, 11-1 (5 inn)

> won at Kapolei, 15-1 (5 inn)

2. Kamehameha (3) (9-3 ILH) 90 4

> def. Mid-Pacific, 17-4

> def. No. 5 Punahou, 11-1 (6 inn)

> next: at Maryknoll, Tuesday, Sand Island

3. Maryknoll (9-3 ILH) 73 1

> def. Mid-Pacific, 10-0 (6 inn)

> lost at No. 5 Punahou, 14-7

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday, Sand Island

4. Campbell (9-2 OIA) 72 2

> lost to No. 3 Mililani, 11-1 (5 inn)

> next: at Nanakuli, Tuesday, 3 pm

5. Punahou (8-4 ILH) 61 5

> def. ‘Iolani, 8-2

> def. No. 1 Maryknoll, 14-7

> lost at No. 3 Kamehameha, 11-1 (6 inn)

> next: TBD

6. Leilehua (8-3 OIA) 45 6

> won at Waianae, 17-3 (6 inn)

> next: vs. Pearl City, Friday, 3 pm, Kaala Park

7. Baldwin (8-0 MIL) 41 7

> def. Maui, 19-2 (5 inn)

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Saturday, noon, Patsy Mink

8. Kaiser (9-2 OIA) 30 10

> won at No. 8 Kalani, 8-4

> at Castle, Friday, 3 pm, ppd.

> next: at Castle, Tuesday, 3 pm

9. Kalani (10-2 OIA) 20 8

> lost to No. 10 Kaiser, 8-4

> won at Moanalua, 10-6

> next: TBD

10. Kapaa (6-0 KIF) 14 9

> bye

> next: at Kauai, Wednesday, 6 pm