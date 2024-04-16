Hawaii Prep World | Sports Mililani’s turn to be on top the perch By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Musical chairs are the way in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Musical chairs are the way in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10. Mililani collected seven first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media to jump two spots to No. 1 this week. The Lady Trojans were dominant last week, with an 11-1 win over then-No. 2 Campbell and a 13-1 rout of Kapolei. Kamehameha, which walloped Mid-Pacific 17-4 and Punahou 11-1 also moved up the rankings. The Warriors went from No. 4 to No. 2. In a tiebreaker battle on Wednesday, Kamehameha will battle No. 3 Maryknoll for the ILH regular-season crown and an automatic state-tournament berth. The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island. The game had been previously scheduled for today, but was postponed due to Monday morning’s security alert at the Kamehameha campus. Maryknoll was No. 1 last week, but dropped two spots after a 14-7 loss to Punahou. Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 Apr. 15, 2024 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Mililani (7) (11-1 OIA) 97 3 > def. No. 2 Campbell, 11-1 (5 inn) > won at Kapolei, 15-1 (5 inn) > next: TBD 2. Kamehameha (3) (9-3 ILH) 90 4 > def. Mid-Pacific, 17-4 > def. No. 5 Punahou, 11-1 (6 inn) > next: at Maryknoll, Tuesday, Sand Island 3. Maryknoll (9-3 ILH) 73 1 > def. Mid-Pacific, 10-0 (6 inn) > lost at No. 5 Punahou, 14-7 > next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday, Sand Island 4. Campbell (9-2 OIA) 72 2 > lost to No. 3 Mililani, 11-1 (5 inn) > next: at Nanakuli, Tuesday, 3 pm > next: TBD 5. Punahou (8-4 ILH) 61 5 > def. ‘Iolani, 8-2 > def. No. 1 Maryknoll, 14-7 > lost at No. 3 Kamehameha, 11-1 (6 inn) > next: TBD 6. Leilehua (8-3 OIA) 45 6 > won at Waianae, 17-3 (6 inn) > next: vs. Pearl City, Friday, 3 pm, Kaala Park > next: vs. Pearl City, Tuesday, 3 pm, Kaala Park 7. Baldwin (8-0 MIL) 41 7 > vs. KS-Maui, Wednesday, 4 pm, Patsy Mink > def. Maui, 19-2 (5 inn) > next: at Lahainaluna, Wednesday, 6 pm > next: vs. KS-Maui, Saturday, noon, Patsy Mink 8. Kaiser (9-2 OIA) 30 10 > won at No. 8 Kalani, 8-4 > at Castle, Friday, 3 pm, ppd. > next: at Castle, Tuesday, 3 pm 9. Kalani (10-2 OIA) 20 8 > lost to No. 10 Kaiser, 8-4 > won at Moanalua, 10-6 > next: TBD 10. Kapaa (6-0 KIF) 14 9 > bye > next: at Kauai, Wednesday, 6 pm Also receiving votes: Kealakehe 3, ‘Iolani 2, Moanalua 2. Previous Story Max Holloway in line for more big-time fights following his buzzer-beating knockout Next Story Scoreboard – April 16, 2024