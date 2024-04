Television and radio – April 16, 2024

On the air

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Guardians at Red Sox 5 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels at Rays 12:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Regional coverage 2 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Nationals at Dodgers 4 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Regional coverage 5 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Basketball: G-league championship

Game 3: Oklahoma City Blue at Maine Celtics 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

BASKETBALL: WNBA

WNBA Draft 1:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

GOLF

College: Western Intercollegiate 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL

Bruins at Washington Capitals 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*

Wild at Kings 3:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Running

Boston Marathon 2:30 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

SOCCER

Italian Women: Roma vs. Juventus FC 5:53 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Turkish: Alanyaspor vs. Galatasaray 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Eng. Premier: Chelsea vs. Everton noon USA 29/555 123

softball: COLLEGE

Texas A&M at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

TUESDAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: COLLEGE

Gonzaga at Oregon 9 a.m. PAC12 NA/232 252*

Kansas State at Connecticut noon CBSSN NA/247 83

Georgia Tech at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Kentucky at Louisville 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 261

Texas Tech at Arkansas 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Chaminade at Hawaii 6:35 p.m. SPCSP 12 89

BASEBALL: MLB

Rangers at Tigers 7 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Angels at Rays 12:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Braves at Astros 2 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

Nationals at Dodgers 4 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Nationals at Dodgers or Cubs at Diamondbacks 5 p.m. MLB NA/208 95

BASKETBALL: NBA PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

No. 8 Lakers at No. 7 Pelicans 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

No. 10 Warriors at No. 9 Kings 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

BOWLING: PBA

WSOB Scorpion Championship 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

GOLF: COLLEGE

Women’s SEC Championship 4 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Western Intercollegiate, second round 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL

Maple Leafs at Panthers 1:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

SOCCER

Africa Cup: Libya vs. Nambia 9 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

UEFA: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7

SOFTBALL: COLLEGE

Illinois at Northwestern 11 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

Michigan State at Michigan 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays 1:07 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Nationals at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM

TUESDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays 1:07 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Nationals at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM