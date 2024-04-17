Letter: Child care workers are vital, need more support

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a licensed family child care provider on Oahu, I see the critical need for competitive wages in our industry. Read more

As a licensed family child care provider on Oahu, I see the critical need for competitive wages in our industry. This profession takes a certain type of individual — one who not only has the physical and mental capacity, but more importantly an unconditional love for children.

Our profession is highly undervalued here in the islands, yet we are the ones spending the most critical and vulnerable years with Hawaii’s keiki. With the shrinking numbers of child care providers, parents find themselves out of options. Parents need to work, and children need a safe and nurturing environment to learn and grow. Our profession is essential to sustaining our local economy.

For the sake of our families, I urge the passage of House Bill 1964 to establish a child care provider subsidy and bonus program. This bill will help retain our dedicated child care professionals and attract more to our field.

Kelly Friel

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter