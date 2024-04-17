comscore Letter: Child care workers are vital, need more support | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Child care workers are vital, need more support

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Children from Central Union Church Preschool play with wooden cutouts during a one-day day care event at Bishop Museum in 2008.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Children from Central Union Church Preschool play with wooden cutouts during a one-day day care event at Bishop Museum in 2008.

As a licensed family child care provider on Oahu, I see the critical need for competitive wages in our industry. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Support DPP staff amid advancements

Scroll Up