Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Legislative policy ensures transparency Today Updated 6:39 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In a welcome update to the Legislature’s conference committee process, each committee’s lead House chairperson is now required to clearly summarize the purpose and content of a bill before the vote is taken. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In a welcome update to the Legislature’s conference committee process, each committee’s lead House chairperson is now required to clearly summarize the purpose and content of a bill before the vote is taken. That improvement is spelled out by House Speaker Scott Saiki in a Monday memo to House members, as conferences occur in earnest over the next week-plus. The purpose of the new protocol is to reasonably inform committee conferees, as well as the general public, of the content of the measure being voted upon. Anyone who’s seen the sometimes opaque and confusing committees in action will appreciate this move toward more transparency and clarity. Previous Story Column: Support DPP staff amid advancements