comscore Off the news: Legislative policy ensures transparency | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Legislative policy ensures transparency

  • Today
  • Updated 6:39 p.m.

In a welcome update to the Legislature’s conference committee process, each committee’s lead House chairperson is now required to clearly summarize the purpose and content of a bill before the vote is taken. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Support DPP staff amid advancements

Scroll Up