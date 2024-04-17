Editorial: Volunteering good for society, spirit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii seems to have hit a low point for what traditionally it’s given high marks: aloha.

More specifically, it’s the level of volunteerism that has fallen off in the islands, according to the latest America’s Health Ranking, an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by United Health Foundation America.

Hawaii ranks 45th out of the 50 states for volunteerism, according to the report, and it’s a trend-line that social service agencies hope to reverse. That’s essential, if the state is to meet its mounting needs with resources increasingly under strain — and April, being National Volunteer Month with Earth Day coming April 22, is a good time to make the push.

Among the varied reasons for what’s been a national drop in volunteerism is the COVID-19 pandemic. Many nonprofits saw volunteer counts decline during lockdown — to be expected, but what was a surprise was that those who left their charity shifts behind did not return once restrictions were lifted.

What’s especially concerning is that Hawaii’s participation in volunteer work has dipped compared with other states. Only 19.7% of the state’s population ages 16 and up reported volunteering in the past 12 months, compared with the national average of 23.2%. That’s a far cry from 2019, when about 32.1% of that same demographic reported volunteering in the past year, above the national average of 30%.

Some theorize that this is happening because of changing employment conditions that arose because of the pandemic, whether it was a retirement decision or a change in hours or career path.

There could have been a move in residence, too, to pursue new opportunities; a general population decline has been noted. According to the U.S. Census Bureau population estimates, the state’s population dropped from 1,439,399 in July 2022 to 1,435,138 the following year, the equivalent of a decrease of 12 people each day.

But those statistics may mean less than the basic dollars-and-cents of life in the islands. The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations estimates that the average annual household survival budget for a family of four is $72,336. Making enough to clear that hurdle may be forcing more potential volunteers to rebudget their time as well.

Even senior citizens — who traditionally supply many volunteer hours in retirement — may need to retain some gainful employment, given the postpandemic inflation in prices of food and other needs.

Organizations such as Kanu Hawaii, a nonprofit volunteer network, rightly focus their energy on recruiting volunteers among the younger working people. The aim is to help maintain Hawaii’s sense of community, said Keone Kealoha, its executive director.

Without a doubt, the helping-hands ethic must be encouraged. Social services are being squeezed for resources, especially now that fiscal pressures to address urgent needs such as on Maui, devastated by fires last year, have cut into the state’s budget surplus.

There are benefits that accrue to volunteers as well. Finding a way to contribute to an organization or institution can provide skills to the young, and some direction in deciding what career to choose. Any student will attest to its value on a college application, too.

The challenge for any individual is to find a niche that fits them. The Red Cross offers a robust schedule of training courses, to name just one example.

Another idea: A visit to Kanu Hawaii’s website (www.kanuhawaii.org) provides varied ways residents can fulfill their impulse to give back to the community. Many may find that in reaching out, they are enriched themselves. Volunteerism is good for the spirit.