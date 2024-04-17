comscore Improved evacuation plans needed, after-action report finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Improved evacuation plans needed, after-action report finds

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • COURTESY BOSCO JR BAE / ASSOCIATED PRESS Flames from the Aug. 8 wildfire filled the sky on Front Street in Lahaina.

    Flames from the Aug. 8 wildfire filled the sky on Front Street in Lahaina.

The four Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui, which killed 101 people in Lahaina, leveled 2,173 structures and left 8,000 people homeless, pushed Maui firefighters “to an unprecedented level of strain,” according to an after-action report released Tuesday. Read more

